Easter: NSCDC assures residents of adequate security in Enugu

File photo

Mr Mohammed Dada, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State Command, has assured residents and visitors to the state of adequate security during Easter festivities.

The commandant said that proper and robust measures are already in place to guarantee peaceful celebrations throughout the state.



This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Denny Iwuchukwu, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.



The commandant also charged NSCDC personnel to continue to maintain the existing peace in the state through dedication to duty and professionalism.



According to him, reviewing the security situation in the state, it has been observed that since after the elections, Enugu State has remained peaceful with little or no report of security breach and “I am calling for its sustenance.”.



The NSCDC boss commended the government and people of the state for their cooperation with the security agencies which led to the calmness being witnessed.



“The season we are in calls for sober reflection. Both Christians and Muslims are in the period of fasting and it is a double blessing for Nigerians and Nigeria if properly harnessed.



“The Easter celebration coming during Ramadan fast is the act of God that is meant to unite the people for a common good.



“As I congratulate Christians on the Easter celebration, I charge Nigerians to always follow the teachings of the holy books so as to elicit God’s blessings,” he said.



The commandant also called on all the security agencies in the state to remain vigilant and not to rest on their responsibilities or take the relative peace prevailing in the state for granted.



He urged the people to remain security conscious and report any suspicious movements or behaviours to security services, adding that experience had shown that at times miscreants do sneak into the state through neighbouring states to cause security breaches.