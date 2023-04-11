Easter: Emmanuel thanks citizens, others for believing in good governance

Emmanuel

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has thanked the citizens and stakeholders of his party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as well as lawful residents of the state for believing in the continuity and for good governance.

Emmanuel in his 2023 Easter message broadcast, specially reiterated his appreciation to the electorate for voting for continued peace, development and unity in the state during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

He described Easter as an important event in Christendom and the ultimate expression of sacrifice, which Jesus Christ made on the cross for the remission of sins of mankind.

His words: “This Easter celebration is particularly significant for me. It signals the last time I will share the joy of Easter with you as your governor and also a propitious moment for me to express my deepest gratitude to you, my dear people for all the prayers, support and encouragement I have received from you in the last almost eight years.

“Let me thank our great party, the PDP; our fathers in faith, our stakeholders, the elder statesmen, our women, youths and other lawful residents of this state for believing in the need for continuity and good governance.

“Let me use this opportunity to again thank our people for the peaceful manner you trooped out during the last gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections and exercised your constitutional franchise.”

Governor Emmanuel reiterated his call for unity and love amongst his people , as well as his appeal to the political class to join hands with the Governor-elect, Umo Eno, to build the state.