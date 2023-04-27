Dr Emeka Iwuagwu: Community service apostle takes a bow

By Ikechuwku Amaechi

ON June 16, 2023, the mortal remains of Dr. Emeka Iwuagwu will be committed to mother earth in his hometown, Obohia, Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA, Imo State. It is a date dreaded by all because though he died almost a month ago, many are still not able to wrap their minds around the fact of his passing. His death is simply too difficult for many to process.

Immediately people got wind of the sad news in the early hours of Sunday, April 2, a crowd thronged the Mejex Hospital complex at Afor-Ogbe, where he was confirmed dead after suffering what, apparently, was a massive heart attack at his own hospital, barely one kilometre away. “Almost everyone is here. We are waiting to take the corpse to the morgue,” Prince Ibe Anyanwu, who broke the sad news to me, said mournfully.

Since then, the people have been inconsolable. The entire Mbaise nation – even beyond – has been thrown into unprecedented mourning. The collective sense of loss is deep. To appreciate why everyone is overwhelmed with grief is to know who and what Dr. Emeka was. Born 65 years ago on September 17, 1957, he started his primary education at the All Saints Primary School, Ikperejere, Ihitte Uboma, before coming back home to his bucolic Umungara village, Obohia to complete his primary education at the Community School. Thereafter, he proceeded to the famous Mbaise Secondary School for his secondary education, graduating in 1975 with a distinction.

He got admission to read medicine at the University of Ibadan and graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS, degree. And it was at that relatively young age of 25 years that his rare devotion to community service crystallised. It became apparent that medicine was his calling and he devoted 40 years of his life to that vocation, living and dying, literally, in active practice, having just completed his ward round on that fateful Saturday, a routine that defined his life’s work, shortly before death came calling.

After graduation, Dr. Emeka did the mandatory Housemanship at the Owerri General Hospital and partook in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, programme at the Community Hospital, Umuaka Orlu. Rather than seeking paid employment, he saw primary healthcare delivery as his own apostolate, where practice of medicine transcended personal financial benefits. He viewed his calling from the prism of community service.

A starry-eyed young man still under his 30s, he bucked the trend when he opened his first medical facility, Uchenna Hospital, at Umumbiri, Oparanadim, a neighbouring community to his native Obohia, while also running a clinic in Logara, Ngor Okpala. The Uchenna Hospital was an instant success. Soon, it became apparent that the young physician was not motivated by how much money he would make but an innate desire to render selfless medical service to the people.

Sooner, he became the community doctor with a laser focus on the health needs of the rural population – a people long abandoned by unresponsive and irresponsible governments – assessing and evaluating their health needs and organising health services to meet those needs. In the 40 years that ensued, no one was denied medical attention because of lack of money. Dr. Emeka gave both the rich and the poor quality medical care.

A die-hard progressive and lover of education, he took special interest in those of us who were still in secondary school when he graduated in 1982 and to whom he became known simply as Dr. Emeka. He seemed to know everyone and took special interest in what some of us were doing. Along the line, he became a counsellor, a role model and mentor to most of us. Few years later, as undergraduates, most of us enjoyed free medical services in his hospital.

You will know that he had finished with you when after consultations and prescription, he tells you to greet your parents. The nurses knew what that meant. Your medical bill was on the house. In the event of any health emergency like Lassa Fever, Chicken Pox, Yellow Fever, HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, etc., that threatened the community, the people always looked up to him for guidance.

He never disappointed. Such was his incredible commitment and peerless devotion to community service, that when he relocated to Lagos in the 1990s, the people back home were distraught. But he never abandoned them completely. Dr. Ifeanyi Nwoko, his medical protégé, not necessarily by design, though, took over the facility after graduating from the University of Calabar and continued in his footsteps.

Today, Dr. Nwoko, a member of the Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh, UK), and a fellow of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is the GP at Southern Cross General Practice, a position he has occupied since 2018. In Lagos, Dr. Emeka opened the Ikeja Central Hospital, on Shanu Street, in 1995, which sooner than later became another one-stop communal medical facility for folks. While running the hospital, he also consulted free for the hospitals of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja and St. Sabina’s Catholic Church, Agege.

A philanthropist par excellence, Dr. Emeka was once president of Rotary Club of Ogba, District 9110, which is not surprising because the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise, defined his entire worldview. It was also not a coincidence that when some of his mentees back home, most of them now highflying professionals, including his younger brother, Obi Iwuagwu, Professor of Economic History, University of Lagos, ace comedian Okey Bakassi, Catholic clergy, Monsignor Chibuike Onyeaghala, Barrister Emeka Ibe, Engr. Peter Osuji, Barrister Matthew Unanka, Reginald Umunnakwe, a retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, Dr. Nwoko and yours truly, among others, set up a not-for-profit organisation – Destiny Humanitarian Foundation, DHF, – with the sole purpose of helping the underprivileged in Obohia, he became a patron. The idea of DHF was to do as a group basically what Dr. Emeka had done all his adult life as an individual.

But it was apparent to all who paid attention that despite his sojourn in Lagos, it was only a matter of time before he went back home. It was not a surprise, therefore, when he told me of his decision in 2014 to go back. I agreed with the reasons he gave. And home, he went in 2014, 19 years after he moved to Lagos, to set up the Hope Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Afor-Oru. Though folks in Lagos were not quite happy, sooner, they became primary beneficiaries. While in Lagos, he was a family doctor to them, back home, he became, once again, the community doctor.

Those who had always worried about the medical needs of their relations back home had no need to bother again. Dr. Emeka took care and bills were paid later. Personally, my relationship with Dr. Emeka was deep. He was a friend and confidant. Above all, he was “Nnam Ukwu”. I admired his humility, sense of service and never-say-die spirit. He never gave up or got discouraged, no matter what.

I had no hesitation approaching him to sponsor my wedding in 2002. Characteristically, he was excited as if I did him a favour. That was quintessential Dr. Emeka. He shared in the joy of others. I remember taking a bottle of wine to introduce my wife to him. He rejected it. “Iyke, you, not me, need a lot of drinks for the wedding,” he said.