Don’t threaten integrity of Nigeria, Gen Yahaya warns IPOB, ESN

**Order’s Commencement of NAPIS for payment of medical bills, compensation for temporal or permanent disability & death benefits of troops

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya has warned that neither IPOB, ESN nor any other group, groups or individuals should threaten the integrity of the nation as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria noting that “the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections across the country including in the South East despite the sense of insecurity created by criminal elements in the region, is a testament to our resolve to ensure security in the entire Nation”.

He spoke against the backdrop of threats long before the actual elections by IPOB/ESN and their supporters who had threatened that there would be no elections in the Zone.

Speaking at the opening of the Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference at the Command Officer’s Mess, Abuja, the COAS said, “Let me state here that elections or no elections, neither IPOB, ESN nor any other group, groups or individuals should threaten the integrity of this Nation as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I must commend you all for your adherence to all guidelines and implementation of decisions taken during last Year’s Annual Conference as evident in our professional conduct and apolitical disposition during the just concluded general elections. Your strict adherence to my directives and guidance in this respect is quite commendable.

“The efforts by the Army Headquarters to go round formations to deliver lectures on “Introspection of Past Experiences and Efforts at Improving NA Support to Op Safe Conduct 2023” are also noted to have yielded desired outcomes.

“I am proud to say that various groups, organizations and distinguished individuals have commended our troops’ efforts during the 2023 General Elections.

“Accordingly, elections were therefore held in the South East and successfully too, just like other parts of the country. Generally, our operations and decisive actions against the criminal elements have impacted positively on the security situation in the region, giving confidence to law-abiding citizens in the South East.

“The peaceful conduct of general elections across the country including in the South East despite the sense of insecurity created by criminal elements in the region is a testament to our resolve to ensure security in the entire Nation.

“This was made possible through the successful conduct of Operation Safe Conduct 2023 across the nation which saw the Nigerian Army along with the other Services and Agencies ensuring successful General Elections.

“Our additional efforts through Joint Task Force Operation Udoka paid off in the South East thus ensuring successful Elections in the region as well, even though, long before the actual elections, IPOB/ESN and their supporters had threatened that there would be no elections in the Zone.

“Accordingly, elections were therefore held in the South East and successfully too, just like other parts of the country.

“Generally, our operations and decisive actions against the criminal elements have impacted positively on the security situation in the region, giving confidence to law abiding citizens in the South East.

“This was made possible through successful conduct of Operation Safe Conduct 2023 across the nation which saw the Nigerian Army along with the other Services and Agencies ensuring successful General Elections.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to perform its constitutional roles in collaboration with the sister Services and other security agencies as well as civil authorities in the region.

He commended concerted efforts, commitments and dedication to duty by field commanders, officers and soldiers to ensure successes in various operations across the country are also commendable.

On issues of welfare, Gen. Yahaya said, the Army under his command has continued to evolve novel and better administrative measures to improve on troop’s welfare.

“In this respect, the Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance Scheme (NAPIS) – which is akin to the Group Life Assurance Scheme – to further cater for troops’ dependants in any eventuality has just commenced.

“The Policy which covers payment of medical bills, compensation for temporal or permanent disability as well as death is paid wholly by the Army and is therefore devoid of problems and issues associated with the previous schemes.

“Our NAPIS payment is guaranteed in the event of any eventuality and the Scheme had taken off effective since 1 Feb 23.

“We have also introduced the COAS Welfare Loan Scheme for the benefit of interested officers and soldiers. This is a scheme where interested officers and soldiers are granted interest-free soft loans.

“Similar schemes are afoot to facilitate interested soldiers own houses on the specially arranged affordable mortgage. I believe those schemes and many more to come will further contribute to enhancing our overall welfare packages for the Nigerian Army personnel”.

Continuing he said, “troops deployed in the South-South region for Operation Delta Safe have continued to perform commendably. The efforts of the rejuvenated joint operations in the region have led to the discovery and destruction of several illegal oil refining camps and the arrest of criminal suspects.

“These anti-illegal bunkering operations have significantly increased crude oil production in the

Country to over 1.3 million barrels per day as affirmed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries as at March 2023.

“These efforts were also acknowledged by the Federal Government through a message delivered to troops by the Minister of State for Petroleum and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

“And we are not relenting in our efforts at safeguarding our commonwealth; rather, we are now even more resolute to sustain the ongoing efforts to ensure maximum revenue accrues to government coffers from oil explorations in the South-South region.

“The Nigerian Army has equally continued to collaborate with personnel of other security agencies to combat criminal activities in the South West part of the Country.

“The security arrangements in place in the South West have been reinforced, particularly in the wake of kidnappings, armed robbery and other sundry crimes in the region.

“More operational successes are envisaged in the South West as deliberate efforts are being undertaken to track and apprehend the criminals and their sponsors.

“In our efforts to further reposition the Army for more effective performance in the discharge of its constitutional roles, we have in the First Quarter of 2023, constructed and commissioned on this sheet violates several infrastructural projects.

“One of such infrastructure and establishment of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, which serves as research organization for the Nigerian Army through formulation and development of policy frameworks.

“We have also established a new Department at the

Army Headquarters namely, AHQ Department of Personnel Management is responsible for the career planning of our soldiers, just as we have the AHQ Dept of Military for officers.

“We have also operationalized 3 Manoeuvre Brigades namely, 12 Brigade in Lokoja, 18 Brigade in Bida and 26 Brigade in Dutse.

“We have as well established and operationalised several other Units and Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) all of which have now given us improved reach and spread for more effective operations.

“In terms of equipment procurement, in this Quarter, the Nigerian Army has procured and inducted assorted modern military platforms into the various theatres of operation as force multipliers.

“The deployment of these platforms has significantly bolstered troops’ fighting spirit and enhanced our performance across all theatres of operation. Field commanders at all levels must ensure adequate maintenance of these platforms and sufficient training of troops to operate the modern equipment.

“We have not relented in building and renovating our personnel accommodation and other facilities.

“Our reach to our training institutions in terms of infrastructure, training aids and facilities is on the rise. Training is my Command Philosophy and in all military operations and so there is no holding back of resources in supporting it.

“Our efforts in Operation Hadin Kai in synergy with the sister Services and other security agencies no doubt have significantly curtailed terrorism and insurgency that hitherto be-devilled the North East part of the country.

“Our continuous injection of specially trained troops and special equipment through Operations Lake Sanity and Desert Sanity to complement efforts by Operation Hadin Kai has been rewarding.

“The insurgents and terrorists no longer have freedom of action and that has amongst other benefits resulted in massive surrender by the adversaries.

“These efforts expectedly have enhanced troops poise and greatly improved the security situation and public confidence in the North East.

“It is on record that last year (2022), Nigeria attained its best record against terrorism since 2011. Put differently, in the past 11 years, from 2011 to date, Nigeria recorded its highest rating against terrorism last year, 2022.

“This is indeed a commendable effort and achievement by all of you, the other sister Services, stakeholders and indeed our able predecessors.

“Though impressive are these efforts, but we are not relenting. Rather, we are even channeling more efforts towards consolidating on these successes in order to completely neutralize insurgents that fail to surrender.

“Nigerian Army troops deployed for Operations Hadarin Daji and Forest Sanity have projected forces and intensified offensives to clear bandit enclaves.

“These operations have destroyed criminal hideouts, neutralized several bandits and subjected the remaining elements to situations where they are mostly either targeting civilians or on the run. We must therefore maintain the tempo and leave no stone unturned to sustain these commendable efforts.

“On the other hand, it is pertinent to remark on the Nigerian Army resolve to continuously impact on the national as well as regional and global security. On approval by the President, a Nigerian Army contingent was inducted into the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei on 15 March 2023.

“This effort is geared towards sustaining our contribution to global peace and security, especially on the African continent.

“The Nigerian Army is once again building up to reposition itself in the conduct of Peace Support Operation within the Region and globally.

“Hence, we shall soon be having more Nigerian Army contingents being deployed for Peace Support Operations once again.

“The Nigerian Army has also intensified efforts in winning hearts and minds of law-abiding citizens. We have continued to do this through conduct of innumerable civil-military cooperation activities across the country.

“These efforts are also aimed at improving the living condition of the populace and to complement the efforts of government at various levels.

“This is manifest in terms of construction of roads, hospitals, provision of water and medical outreaches among others to some of our host communities, to what are termed as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in other fora.

“It is important to buttress that all these successes by the Nigerian Army (and other Services) have been facilitated by the commitment and support of the political leadership. As a result, the Nigerian Army is eternally indebted to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting us and providing strategic guidance and funds for the procurement of modern platforms, which have continued to boost our successes in various operations.”