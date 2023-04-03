Don’t follow Aregbesola’s path, CSO warns Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A civil society organisation, Nigerians for Good Governance, NGG, has cautioned Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke not to tread the path of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola in running his administration.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on behalf of the group, the Convener, Wole Oladapo warned the Governor not to take decisions based on political sentiment, particularly about policies of Aregbesola’s administration.

According to him, projects like the Ido-Osun airport, and the dualisation of federal roads among many others instituted by Aregbesola’s administration should be investigated before the present administration dabbles into it.

“Of what economic importance will this airport project be to Osun as a priority, it may not be out of place but we are talking about simple basic secondary school economics here. You prioritise your resources, do we have enough, even if you are going to bring people from outside the state to invest money, can’t they bring the money to other productive sectors that will increase the GDP of the state?

“Have they looked at why that project failed? And continuing that project for political correctness and patronage of a newfound political relationship at the expense of those of us who are citizens

“We want to call the attention of the Governor to the fact that some past government policies are landmines that must be carefully avoided if his government will achieve any meaningful success.

“These policies we are talking about, have either pushed Osun into humongous debt in the past or have unsettled the correct functioning of our systems and structure of governance. Such policies that have a track record of such negative contributions to Osun’s history, must first be thoroughly reviewed before re-implementation if they ever have to be continued.

“Such policies can derail this administration and push it into the same confusion that once reigned in our dear State”.