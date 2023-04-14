Don’t accept everything life throws at you, says author, Esther Ijewere

Nigeria-Canadian based journalist and writer, Esther Ijewere, has said it is wrong to accept everything life throws at one, as the tongue’s confession can position the brain to achieve a sound mind, which is why positive declarations on issues are necessary so God can transform it.

Ijewere, a brand influencer, PR and media strategist, and Founder of Women of Rubies, said this while speaking about her book, ‘How to Make Affirmation Work for You’, about the power of the tongue and to keep people motivated despite the challenging times.

She said the book focuses on helping people disrupt negative thinking habits and build a new route in their brains for positive thoughts.

“I wrote the book because at a certain point in life, one can experience things that can make you discouraged.

“At some point, people can have a serious health challenge, but they can make positive affirmations like they are not sick and position their brains to have a sound mind.

“I now understand that you don’t accept what life throws at you. You have the opportunity to respond in a way that can leverage experiences to impact lives. The book was written to encourage everybody.”

She said her book is a testament that is useful to anyone who uses tips and guidelines from the book to navigate through life.

“It also encouraged those passing through difficult times not to relent, but keep using positive affirmations to achieve set goals.

“It could help you learn new skills, succeed at work, or improve relationships. This book will get you inspired by tapping into that awesome feeling of empowerment and self-belief that affirmations can create.

“And you start projecting the energy to the world, and the confidence to yourself, that you are ready to achieve these goals.

“It also helps your self-esteem to naturally boost. It helps to replace negative thoughts with positive ones. They harness the mind’s power by directing your intentions toward your best self and your happiest.

The multi award-winning Ijewere is also passionate about advocacy, counseling on issues centered on women, family values, mental and emotional well-being, as well as sharing inspiring stories.