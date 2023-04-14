DJ Phil sets new record with Amapiano Essentials project

…becomes highest charting on Apple Music

A Nigerian disc jockey, Philip Eze, popularly known as DJ Phil, has made history in the Nigerian music industry with his latest project “Amapiano Essentials.”

The mixtape, available exclusively on Apple Music, has peaked at number two on the Nigerian album chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

As a result, DJ Phil is now the highest-charting Nigerian DJ to date, breaking records and paving the way for aspiring musicians.

‘Amapiano Essentials,’ a mixtape which was exclusively available on Apple Music in 2022, the album’s success has been unprecedented, with its high chart performance breaking records and solidifying DJ Phil’s place as a trailblazer in the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking on his record-breaking achievement, DJ Phil expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters for their unwavering support.

He said: “I am honoured to be part of the Nigerian music industry and I am humbled by the response to Amapiano Essentials.

“This album is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my love of music with the world.”

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, DJ Phil has been passionate about music from his young age, he honed his skills as a DJ while in university, where he became known for his ability to control a party crowd and create an electrifying atmosphere.

With an emerging youth alternative culture gradually making its way from the obscure underground circles to the mainstream market, DJ Phil seized the opportunity to pursue music professionally in 2016.

He has performed in various clubs across the country and gained widespread popularity for his talent, his deep understanding of music and ability to scrutinize the crowd have earned him numerous awards and recognition in the Nigerian music industry.

DJ Phil’s success is a testament to his talent and hard work, he is an inspiration to young musicians across Nigeria. As he continues to make strides in the music industry, he is poised to break even more records and leave an indelible mark on the Nigerian music scene.