DJ Kaycee set to break new grounds for African DJs

By Ayo Onikoyi

The talented Nigerian DJ who relocated to the United Kingdom recently, is well known for his large catalogue of thrilling mixtapes, and his supreme rare skills on the decks.

Over the years, “DJ Kaycee” has been consistently delivering excellence in every form, with a number of big tours, awards and mixtapes. He is currently connecting with the world’s market in order to expand his incredible network and continuing to open up new grounds for DJs from the African continent.

The talented DJ whose real name is Fagbe John Oluwafemi, in his quest to conquer the entertainment industry in its entirety, will be hosting a concert tagged “DJ Kaycee and friends” featuring the rave of the moment Asake and several others including the likes of Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Fireboy DML, Ruger, Ayra Starr few to mention.

DJ Kaycee has quietly cemented himself as one of Afrobeats most rising disc jockey with numerous tours across the European continent and the just concluded club tours across 5 major American cities namely; Indianapolis, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and DC in the United States.

His discography spans a number of mixtapes including his latest release titled “Drive Vibe Vol.2” which is available on all digital platforms worldwide and currently topping charts week in week out.