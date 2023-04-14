Delta police arrest armed robbery suspect, recover pistols

By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI—POLICE operatives have arrested a suspected armed robber along Jeremi/Iwhrekan Road, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, recovering two pistols.

Confirming the arrest in a statement, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said the suspect was arrested by the operatives while on stop-and-search duty.

“On the 9/4/2023 at about 1000hours, operatives of Dragon 18 and 29, while on stop-and-search duty along Jeremi/Iwhrekan road in Ughelli South LGA, intercepted a tricycle with number plate, GBB 022 UN, driven by one Israel Sibito, 58 years, conveying three females and one male passenger.”

He state while search was being carried out, the male passenger identified as Vincent, 24 years, “jumped down from the tricycle and ran into a nearby bush in an attempt to escape, he was given a hot chase by the operatives and arrested.

“When search was conducted on him, two locally fabricated berretta pistols were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”

“While the Command remains committed in its core mandate, which is the protection of lives and property, members of the public are advised to exercise patience when they are subjected to stop-and-search by police operatives as it is for the collective good and to ensure a safer Delta for all.”