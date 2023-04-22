Delta APC felicitates Okotete

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Delta State has congratulated the Executive Director, Business Development, Nigerian Export-Import Bank Plc, Hon. Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete on her birthday anniversary.

The State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, on behalf of the State Executive Committee and members, of the Party expressed its solidarity and support for the worthy daughter and ambassador of the Niger Delta, as she celebrates a new age.

Sobotie in the statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo Esq, prayed for more of God’s grace, wisdom and strength as she continues in her commitment to the development of humanity.

He said: “On this unique occasion of your birthday, the Delta State APC hereby identifies and celebrates with you as a modern heroine of our great nation, that has seen you unarguably earn the befitting sobriquet, ‘lioness of the Niger Delta’. Indeed, you truly deserve the accolades.

“It is our collective prayer that God will bless you with wisdom, grace and strength as you continue in your commitment and contribution to the development of the party and our dear nation”.