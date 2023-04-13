Decentralise direct entry registration, NANS advises JAMB

JAMB

Consoles family of the dead applicant

By Adesina Wahab

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, through the office of the Vice President, of External Affairs, Comrade Afeez Babatunde Akinteye, has advised the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to decentralise registration for direct entry admission across the country.

According to the student body, such a step would reduce the journeys admission seekers make from one community to the other while trying to register.

This is just as the body commiserated with the family of an applicant, Miss Mahasin Idrees, who died in a car accident on her way back to Zaria from Kaduna where she had gone to register.

In a statement by Akinteye, NANS said limiting direct entry registration to JAMB offices located in state capitals, was unnecessary, as technology could be deployed to allow applicants register from any location.

“We find it pertinent to extend our condolences to the family of Mahasin Idrees an applicant, who lost her life on the 11th of April, following a ghastly accident while on her way back to Zaria after a Direct Entry registration exercise in Kaduna.

“Considering the level of insecurity and dilapidated roads across Nigeria, applicants who are faraway from the state capitals are left with the option of embarking on an unintentional journey to just to register for DE, and thereby endangering their lives. The irony of this is, one is not sure of instant registration on a particular day as those offices are overwhelmed with the presence of multiple applicants,” Akinteye said.

He further implored the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to utilize ICT centres owned by public tertiary institutions and also contract result verification experts to mount these centres for swift running of the registration exercise to meet contemporary realities.