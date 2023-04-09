Debate: Obi-Datti Mov’t dares Soyinka

Datti Baba-Ahmed Soyinka

By Dickson Omobola

Following Professor Wole Soyinka’s proposal to have a debate with the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, over his “fascist” comments on television, the Obi-Datti Movement, yesterday, took up the challenge, saying Datti Baba-Ahmed and Obidients would square off with the Nobel Laureate if he dares to come out.

It will be recalled that Soyinka, in a statement titled, ‘Fascism on course’, said: “…If Channels feels up to it, I offer myself willing to engage Mr Datti – or any nominee of his – on its platform on this very bone of contention – one-on-one – without the malodorous intervention of media trolls, and with the same interviewer as mediator. That should be taken as a serious offer.”

Reacting, spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Movement, Professor Chris Nwakobia, who described Soyinka as his mentor, said the Nobel Laureate made a mistake in siding with alleged oppressors of the people.

Nwakobia, who spoke on an Arise News programme, yesterday morning, said: “Oh yes, he will and effectively so. The least of the Obidients can take up that debate and do it profoundly. I know Prof Wole Soyinka, I know he will not go for that debate because the point is that history is replete with facts and figures.

“Do you know that some of us see him as our mentor because he understands the fact that disobedience upon an unjust law is indeed the greatest respect for the law? In 1965 or so with a gun, he invaded a radio station and refused the announcement of Akintola as the winner of an election. History is such a beautiful spectacle and I implore my egbon and the esteemed laureate to oblige the young people who are saying that the mandate given to Peter Obi stand.”