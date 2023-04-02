Davido ‘Timeless’ breaks first, second day stream record on Spotify, Boomplay

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido has achieved another record-breaking feat in his stellar career as his latest album ‘Timeless’ has broken the record for the all-time biggest first day streams for any album on music streaming platforms– Spotify Nigeria and Boomplay.

This has added to the plethora of milestones the album attained since Davido announced the release of the much anticipated 4th studio album on his social media pages in the early hours of Friday.

On Spotify Nigeria, the 17-track album tallied 4.91 million streams on its first day of release— surpassing the previous record of 1.36M by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’ (July 8, 2022).

The album debuted with 3.61million streams more than the number of the previous record held on Spotify for first day streams (4.91 Million streams).

Davido’s ‘Timeless’ leads the biggest first day streams by albums on Spotify Nigeria since 2022.

Timeless tallied 4.91M to lead Burna Boy’s Love, Damini–1.36M, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego–1.21M, Asake’s Mr Money With The Vibe –992k, Fireboy’s Playboy– 524k, Rema’s Rave & –Roses 396k, and Omah Lay’s –Boy Alone 335k.

Biggest second day streams by albums on Spotify Nigeria since 2022



— @davido Timeless 2.19M

— @burnaboy Love, Damini 794k

— @asakemusik MMWTV 734k

— @wizkidayo MLLE 566k

— @fireboydml Playboy 271k

— @heisrema Rave & Roses 219k

— @Omah_Lay Boy Alone 200k — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) April 2, 2023

Davido also leads the biggest second day streams by albums on Spotify Nigeria since 2022.

Davido’s Timeless tallied 2.19M to lead Burna Boy’s Love, Damini–794k, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego–734k, Asake’s Mr Money With The Vibe –556k, Fireboy’s Playboy– 271k, Rema’s Rave & –Roses 219k, and Omah Lay’s –Boy Alone 200k.

Similarly, Davido’s “Timeless” album also breaks the record for the biggest first day streams on Boomplay— its 7.25M streams on opening day surpasses the previously set record by Burna Boy’s “Love, Damini”(3.38M).

.@davido’s ‘Timeless’ breaks the record for the all-time biggest first day streams for any album on Boomplay Nigeria



The 17-track album tallied 7.25 million streams on its first day of release— surpassing the previous record of 3.38M by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’ (July 8, 2022) pic.twitter.com/UqxEtGsWf7 — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) April 1, 2023

Furthermore, all 16 new tracks on ‘Timeless’ occupy the first sixteen spots on the all-time list of biggest opening day streams for any single in Spotify Nigeria history.

The album intro, “OVER DEM” records the highest with 460,000 streams on the platform on March 31. Davido’s “OVER DEM” breaks the all-time record for most single day streams for any song in Spotify Nigeria history, over 2x the previous record (460K).

The 17-track album features Nigerian artists such as The Cavemen, Fave, Asake, DMW’s latest additions, Morravey and Logos Olori as well as multiple Grammy-award winning Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, South African music producer/DJ Musa Keys, and Jamaican dancehall/reggae singer Dexta Daps.

Also on the album is the Focalistic-assisted track “Champion Sound,” which was released in 2021.