Davido releases visuals for viral hit song, ‘Unavailable’

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has released the first visual from his newly released album, Timeless.

The singer posted the visual of one of his chart-topping songs, Unavailable, from the album.

The video which was directed Dammy Twitch was posted on Davido’s social media handles on Tuesday.

Speaking on the new video, the singer assured that there are more videos to be released from the album.

His words: “It is our first visual for TIMELESS so this one means a lot to me. Just know the work we’re putting into this album and all that’s to come is for you! We gotta go all out so we’re just getting started. Enjoy!” (sic)

It should be recalled that before releasing the video, the singer put out a dance challenge for fans to replicate the steps. In the album, the singer featured music stars like; Asake, Fave, Focalistic, Angelique Kidjo, and Skepta, among others.