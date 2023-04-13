Customs Marine Command seizes N110m contraband items

By Godfrey Bivbere & Grace Okpaneka





Western Marine Command, WMC, of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has said that it impounded contraband goods with Duty Paid Value, DPV worth N110.2 million in the first quarter of the year Q1’23.



The Command also disclosed that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the seized contraband goods.



Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Command, Odaudo Salefu, said that the seized items include 1,519 bags of 50 kilograms sized parboiled rice worth N85.1 million, 468 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS in 25 litres worth N2.2 million, 700 pairs of foreign used shoes worth N5.6 million and 145 pieces of expired foreign used tyres worth N1.8 million during the period under review.



He said other seized items include 20 pieces of foreign ladies’ handbags worth N36,000, 88 cartons of Caro White Cream worth N10.6 million, three Outboard Boat Engines, and one Water Pumping Machine worth N4.8 million.



According to him, “Western Marine Command in the period under review (January to March 2023) recorded 15 incidents of seizures that had a cumulative Duty Paid Value of N110.2 million.



The Customs boss warned that anyone caught in the act will be dealt with according to the provisions of the law, adding that it had received four additional operational boats consisting of two gunboats and two logistics boats from its headquarters to strengthen its operations.

“Our command has always enjoyed cordial relations and cooperation from members of our host communities who together with their leadership remain a major source of intelligence gathering,” he said.