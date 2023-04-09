Cultists kill policeman in Lagos 

By Evelyn Usman

Cultists, attacked a team of policemen attached to Imota Divisional headquarters in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, killing one for them with an undisclosed identity.



As at yesterday, Vanguard gathered that the Police were still on the trail of perpetrators of the dastactly act .



Police sources hinted that the team of policemen were on duty at Enuren junction on Itokin road, Friday night , when they were attacked.



Sources hinted that , ” It happened on Friday night of April 7,2023. The cultists took the policemen unawares. They opened fire on them and escaped with the riffle of the slain policeman.



” On Saturday, April 8,2023, policemen raided the cultists hideout in Emuren, Shagamu Local government area of Ogun State. These cultists are errand boys for land grabbers in Ikorodu”.



A resident of Ikorodu , Mr Sesan Adeniyi, during a telephone conversation with Vanguard, described the attack on the policemen as a new twist in the activities of cultists in the area .



He disclosed that not fewer than four persons had been killed by cultists in the area recently.



While calling on the Police to put every available means in place to end the reign of cultists in the area, Adeniyi said, ” these cultists are errand boys for land grabbers. They carry themselves as lords. When they attack, they will go into hiding and resurface again. They come from Emuren community.



” There is need for constant raid of their hideouts in other to smoke them out, before they become monsters”, Adeniyi said.



The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officers, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, could not be reached as his line was engaged when Vanguard called and the text messages sent to his mobile telephone were not responded to as of time of writing this report.