C’River : 18 bag first class as Arthur Jarvis University holds maiden convocation

… Parents must be proactive in their roles as first Custodians… Chancellor

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The first private University to be fully licensed in Cross River State, Arthur Jarvis University , AJU, located in Akpabuyo LGA , Saturday, awarded certificates and Bachelor’s degrees to a total of 251-graduating students.

The maiden and combined convocation for graduands of 2019/2020, 2020/2021 and 2021/2022, saw the emergence of 18 deserving students bagging first class while 115 secured second class upper division and 91grabbing second class lower division, among others.

Speaking during the event held at Arthur Jarvis University premises in Akpabuyo LGA, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ani Nkang, urged the graduating students to continue to entrench the culture of discipline, hardwork , integrity and excellence wherever they find themselves.

“We hope that you will maintain strong links with the University and assist it in building up an enduring reputation.

“I take this opportunity to welcome you into the Arthur Jarvis University Alumni Association, on registration you will be on the alumni portal to receive regular updates on the University,” he said.

Speaking further, the Vice Chancellor who disclosed that the institution has initiated the process of starting a School of Postgraduate Studies with the National Universities Commission also informed that in order to promote the quick realization of this objective, the University management has approved the creation of the graduate assistantship cadre for first class graduates of Arthur Jarvis University.

Prof.Nkang also admonished the graduands to apply and avail themselves of the opportunities offered by the graduate assistantship scheme.

He also revealed that the institution’s Nursing students will be joining their counterparts across the country for the professional examination for general and post-basic nurses scheduled for May 2023.

On his part , Chancellor of the University, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, asserted that the institution was not a rehabilitation center for drug users, unruly students and cultists as anyone apprehended will be sanctioned.

Sir Arthur Jarvis while addressing the audience, emphasized the need for parents to be proactive in their roles as the first custodians of their children’s education.

According to him , this underscores the university’s belief in the importance of a holistic approach to education, which involves the active participation of parents and guardians in the learning process.

His words :” As an investor in education, a school administrator, father and friend to our students, I have come to a rather distasteful conclusion that not all parents deserve to be so called.

“When you renege on your responsibilities and allow for the society to mould your children into what they become, you don’t only fail as a parent you also fail the society.”

The chancellor hinted that almost a hundred students from hosts communities of Akpabuyo and Bakassi local government areas enjoy full scholarship from his desk, with over 400 more students to be fully trained and fit for global competition within a space of five years from now.

Also Speaking , Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, enjoined the people of the state to avail themselves of the opportunity created by the establishment of the institution, to send their wards to the University, instead of sending them to institutions that are far from home.

Three best graduating students (Yeneochia Agbor of Biological sciences 2020/2021 with 4.92 CGPA, Edidiong Edet of Political science department 2019/2020 with 4.73CGPA and Diligence Benson of Physics department 2021/2022 with 4.70 CGPA) in separate interviews attributed their successes to God while also admitting that hardwork and consistent focus was key to them emerging the best in their various field of study.

Vanguard reports that Arthur Jarvis University is the first fully licensed private university in Cross River State, and its achievements are a testament to the quality of education it offers.