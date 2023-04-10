‘Create an app for ‘sensible’ people,’ Mark Zuckerberg told

Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh popularly known as Okon has advised C.E.O Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg to create an app for those who he tagged “sensible”.

The actor gave this advice via his Instagram page on Monday.

Okon said alternatively, an aptitude test can be arranged to see only people who pass the test admitted to the app.

He wrote, “Oga mark, without any discriminatory intent abeg create another app in this your app for people who have sense or you start to conduct aptitude tests, where admission into this your app will be on the condition of at least a pass. As for participation in the comments section, it should be strictly for those who have scored at least a pass in the aptitude tests and comprehension tests.”