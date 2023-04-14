Court orders C’River water board to N78.3 million to ANNGOOD

A Cross Rivers State High Court sitting in Calabar, has ordered the Cross Rivers Water Board Limited to pay the sum of N78.3 million as the unpaid balance owed ANNGOOD Global Investment Nigeria Limited for the supply of 100 tons of Aluminium Sulphate, 40 tons of Hydrate Lime and 600 drums of Calcium Hydrochloride to the board.

ANNGOOD Global Investment Nigeria Limited had dragged the Cross Rivers Water Board Limited and the State Attorney General to court, seeking a declaration that the “wilful neglect and refusal of the Water board to pay the sum of N88.3 million for the supply of the items as a breach of contract between the claimant and the defendants.

The items, according to the claimant were supplied to the defendants “vide Local Purchase Order (LPO) No. 030 dated 24th day of April, 2020.”

The claimant, in the Suit No HC/163/2021 also sought the payment of the sum of N20 million as damages it suffered as a result of the breach of contract by the defendants.

Delivering his judgment, Presiding Judge of the court, Ukpai Ibitham noted that the defendants were in breach of their contract with the claimant”. He however, noted that the defendants had in the “course of the undefended proceedings” paid the sum of N10 million into the claimant’s account.

The court also ordered the defendants to pay the sum of N100, 000 as general damages suffered by the claimant resulting from the breach of contract.