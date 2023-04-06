Court drops Interim Court orders against Seplat Energy CEO

By Udeme Akpan

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has vacated the ex parte Interim Orders against Seplat, its chief executive officer, CEO, Roger Brown, and its Board Chairman, Basil Omiyi, including the orders that restrained Roger Brown from participating in the running of the Company.

A federal high court in Lagos had adjourned ruling on an application seeking the vacation of an interim ex-parte order restraining Roger Brown from identifying himself as the CEO of Seplat Energy Plc.

The court could not rule on the application to set aside the order restraining Basil Omiyi, Seplat’s board chairman, and all non-executive directors under him from “continuing to run the affairs of Seplat in an illegal, unfair, prejudicial, and oppressive manner pending the hearing and determination of the petitioner’s motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction”.

But in a statement obtained by Vanguard, the Board Chairman of the company, Basil Omiyi, stated: “Seplat Energy announces that today, the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, vacated the ex parte Interim Orders against Seplat, its CEO and its Board Chairman, including the orders that restrained the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown from participating in the running of the Company. The case has been adjourned to May 16, 2023, to continue the hearing.

“The ex parte Interim Orders were in relation to a court petition filed by 5 persons who claim to be minority shareholders of the Company, collectively holding 161 units of shares. The Company maintains that the petition lacks proper basis and is premised on false allegations. Seplat Energy remains confident that the judicial process will address the circumstances appropriately. The Company continues to engage with the Ministry of Interior.”

He added: “This announcement is made further to the Company’s announcement of March 10, 2023, and pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule).”