Copa del Rey Semi Final: Barca vs Real Madrid Live on StarTimes

Barcelona will be eyeing to reach the final of the Copa del Rey at Real Madrid’s cost when the two Clasico adversaries lock horns in the second leg of the semi-finals at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Football fans should get ready for non-stop excitement as StarTimes brings exclusive coverage of the Copa del Rey match this evening on the ST World Football channel at 8 pm.

Barcelona currently holds the advantage after winning the first-leg encounter 1-0 last month at Santiago Bernabeu. However, with so much at stake, both teams are sure to give it their all on the pitch.

With Barca already pipping Real to the Spanish Super Cup title this season, coach Carlo Ancelotti will want to ensure a cup final against either Osasuna or Athletic Bilbao.

Also, the 2nd fixture of the Coppa Italia match semi-final match will be aired on StarTimes Sports Premium channel at 8 pm. Underdogs Cremonese seeks to continue their superb run by taking a first-leg lead against Fiorentina on Wednesday. Having seen off Napoli and Roma on their way to the final four, the Serie A strugglers now welcome the in-form Viola to Stadio Giovanni Zini.

And tonight, Juventus will tackle Inter Milan in the Italian Coppa Italia, with StarTines set to show the match live to its subscribers.