News

April 3, 2023

Commercial bus rams into wall in Lagos

Commercial bus ,popularly known as Danfo Bus in operation along Agidingbi road this morning. Photo; IYOHA HARRISON

A commercial bus has rammed into a wall in Lagos as the driver tried to dodge an onrushing vehicle.

The incident took place on Monday at Super, inward Ile-Epo, in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the driver was over-speeding and attempted to avoid colliding with a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) which led to it hitting the wall.

