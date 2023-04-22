 Come out, Come up into Light

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, we are forever in the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ because He lives forever.

That Christ lives forever is the reason, we confidently say we are serving a living God.

Our God can hear us, he can feel our pains, and he is ever available to comfort us.

Most important is that God has the capacity to help us overcome any challenge that we may be confronted with in life.

Brethren, challenges represent darkness, physical darkness blindfolds us. It makes us miss our way.

Anyone walking in the dark would only be groping. Such a person cannot walk confidently.

I may not know what constitutes darkness in your life as you read this column today but you know what has held you down.

Is it barrenness, singleness, indebtedness, sickness, failure at the verge of a breakthrough?

Are the challenges physical or of spiritual origin?

I have good news for you.

The power of the resurrection of Jesus is available for you if only you welcome the Lord Jesus into your life.

If you are already a born-again Christian, then you are already empowered. It is your duty to use what you have to posses what you desire.

Don’t bother about how God would do it. Just trust that He is able to move you from darkness to light.

According to the word of God in Isaiah 48 vs. 25&26 ( NIV): ” But this is what the LORD says: ” Yes, captives will be taken from warriors, and plunder retrieved from the fierce; I will contend with those that contend with you, and your children will I save.

I will make your oppressors eat their own flesh; they will be drunk on their own blood, as with wine. Then all mankind will know that I, the LORD, am your Savior, your Redeemer, the Mighty One of Jacob”.

Brethren, many of the challenges we are unable to overcome have spiritual origin and it is only the power of resurrection that can make you, come up and come out of the challenge.

I have witnessed a deliverance service during which the word of knowledge revealed that the womb of a woman was being squeezed by some forces of darkness.

That woman would never know. She would have visited doctors, subjected herself to all forms of treatment but no conception would be achieved.

But when the Lord Jesus steps in, whatever constitutes darkness that has been holding you down will give way in Jesus name.

In the passage quoted above, God said, ” I will contend with those that contend with you, and your children will I save”.

When God says he will save your children it includes unborn children. The ones that he has assigned to you but you are yet to deliver.

Brethren, God said, he would contend with those that contend with you.

Do you have any doubt that no power on earth can contend with the power of God?

If you still have any iota of doubt let me remind you of the word of God in Matthew 28 vs. 18 ( KJV): ” And Jesus came and spake unto them, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth”.

A further assurance to build your faith is given in Philippians 2 vs. 10 ( NIV): ” that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth”.

It therefore means that God is able to lift you up and move you out of whatever is holding you down.

The grave was dark but Jesus came out, he came up, he came out.

In the name of Jesus, as you hold on to his name, you will come out, you will come up and step into light.

God loves every one he created including you. My authority is found in Genesis 1 vs.31 ( KJV) : ” And God saw everything that he had made, , and, behold, it was very good. And the evening and the morning were the sixth day”.

God didn’t create anyone to be single forever, he didn’t create you to remain on a sick bed forever, and you were not created to be barren.

You were not created for the forces of darkness to have dominion over you.

The question is do you also love him? Are you in a partnership with the Lord Jesus?

Brethren, once you make up your mind to come out of a challenge , to come up and shine, then, you need to have a serious relationship with Jesus.

If you have been having a casual relationship with Jesus , its time to get more serious.

You don’t have a casual relationship with anyone you want to get married to. Do you?

Perhaps, you have been going from one doctor to another to without conception.

Don’t give up. By the power of the risen Christ you are coming out of barrenness and coming up with your biological children.

Ruth 4 vs.13 ( KJV) tells us : ” So Boaz took Ruth, and she was his wife: and when he went in unto her, the LORD gave her conception, and she bare a son”.

It is very clear, it is God that gives conception. Not medical science or herbalists.

Boaz took Ruth as his wife. I decree in the name of Jesus, that person that God has assigned to take you to be his wife, is coming your way soon. There shall be Divine Connection in Jesus name.

Brethren, to get out of a challenge isn’t an easy task especially if it has to do with child- bearing.

You must seek God and find him.

Pray, ask that the Holy Spirit leads you to a man or woman of God with a true Anointing of God.

Don’t hide the challenge. Hiding it would never bring solutions. It would rather live with you.

By the grace of God every challenge in your life now, will vacate soon in Jesus name.

Remember, the LORD lives. Our Redeemer lives forever.

Humble yourself. You may be going to a church regularly but is that church addressing your challenge?

How many testimonies have you heard about people that have had breakthroughs with similar challenges?

Is the church fully dependent on Christ? You may no be able to find answers to all these on your own but the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of Truth will guide you.

May God open your ears to hear His still small voice in Jesus name.

Put yourself on the spiritual track to come out and come up and God, the helper of the helpless would help you in Jesus name.

I am aware that Laughter Foundation International Ministry has a special 12-week programme that commenced on April 16 running till July 2, 2023.

The aim is to receive miracles of God in many area of life especially marriage and child- bearing issues.

Make enquiries and attend such programmes. .

Brethren as we are taught, seek God and you will find him.

Everyday, people give testimonies, you too can, if you walk the right path with God.

Examples abound in the Holy Bible of people who walked with God.

Hebrews 11 vs. 5 ( KJV) : ” By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because God had translated him: for before his translation he had his testimony that he pleased God”.

The key words here are ” he pleased God”.

Are you ready to please God? If you are then, be assured that God would please you too. However, faith is crucial in our Christian life. Do not doubt testimonies.

Key into testimonies and yours will arrive.

Please God and let the Lord please you.

Enjoy Jesus!