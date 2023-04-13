College of Education Student in Kwara dies during lecture

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

There was pandemonium during an ongoing lecture in one of the classrooms in Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin Kwara State capital, when a 100-level student, identified as Aminat Tajudeen, a day to Matriculation ceremony suddenly slumped and died.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

She was said to have earlier in the day collected her matriculation gown for the ceremony scheduled for Thursday (today) and returned to class with excitement when the incident suddenly happened.

A senior staff of the school who spoke anonymously on the issue said the late Aminat was rushed to the school clinic after she suddenly slumped during a lecture.

The source said that before getting to the school clinic, Aminat had already passed on.

She was later taken to the Muslim cemetery, Osere on Wednesday, for her Janazah and burial.

While speaking at her burial, the deceased father said “She showed no sign or symptom of any sickness. We had quite a lengthy discussion on several issues before I escorted her to get a cab to the school.

Contacted on Thursday evening, the college PRO, Mrs Abibat Zubair confirmed the incident.

According to the institution’s Spokesperson, Aminat was a student of Music/Yoruba adding that she was mourned by the college and students during the matriculation ceremony yesterday.

The Provost also visited the parents after the matriculation ceremony to sympathise with them.

The institution reportedly mourned Aminat during the matriculation ceremony together with the students as one minute silent was observed for her.