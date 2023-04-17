Clergyman allegedly rapes 2 church members

An Ikeja Sexual offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday remanded a clergyman, Daniel Oluwafeyiropo for allegedly raping two of his church members (names withheld).

Justice Ramon Oshodi remanded the founder of “I Reign Christian Ministry” in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

Oshodi admitted the defendant to N20 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be owner of a build up property in Lagos State and the property must be enough to cover the bail sum.

“The original document of the landed property must be submitted the chief registrar of Lagos State.

“The sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must have three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State,” he said.

The judge also ordered the defendant to deposit his international passport with the chief registrar of the court and ordered acceleration hearing of the case.

Oshodi adjourned the case until May 9 for trial.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Mr Olukunle Oyewole, while moving his bail application dated April 10, urged the court to grant bail to the defendant on liberal terms.

Oyewole argued that the defendant had been on police administrative bail since May 20, and had made himself available to the police.

“My lord, the defendant was not informed on the day the matter came up for the first time before this court.

“The defendant is a well known religious leader and he has shown by his action that he will not jump bail.

“The offence for which he is charged with is a bailable offences and he has credible sureties that can stand for him,” he said.

The state lead prosecution counsel, Mr Babjide Boye, in his counter affidavit dated April 14, urged the court to refuse the bail application of the defendant, however, left it at the discretion if the court.

Boye, however, argued that the offences was a serious one and the likelihood of conviction might put the defendant on flight risk.

“There is also possibility of the defendant interfering with the prosecution witnesses.

“He is a bishop of so many branches and if granted bail, he may use his position to influence the prosecution witnesses as he is regarded as a man of authority who has the possibility of committing same crime.

“We urge the court to deny the defendant bail because he has failed to provide the court exceptional circumstances to grant him bail,” the prosecutor submitted.

Oluwafeyiropo was earlier arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on rape.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecution, the defendant allegedly committed the offences sometimes in June 2020 on Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravened Sections 260 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (NAN)