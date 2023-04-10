Church to support indigent Nigerians

By Juliet Umeh

THE Christ Ambassadors’ Fellowship, CAF, a fellowship birthed by Christ Miracle Church Mission, CMCM, worldwide, weekend, unveiled Ambassador’s Education Endowment Fund, CAEEF, to empower the less privileged.

The project is designed to bring about a panoramic turnaround in the lives of indigent Nigerians.

The President of CMCM worldwide, Prophet Peter Adebisi, said the project was a well-conceived and thought-out programme aimed at touching and impacting lives.

Adebisis said: “It is indeed a privilege and an opportunity that is intended to birth chance for a greater miracle in people’s lives.

“The essence of our human cohabitation is to reach out to the persons around us who are not as equally graced.”

Unveiling the project, the Chairman of CAEEF Committee, Mr Lekan Abdul, said: “CAEEF is set to revolutionise the act of selfish giving. Our focus is on the education of smart, intelligent and purposeful children of the less privileged members of our fellowship from primary school to tertiary level.

“With this fund, each child will be sponsored by just one individual at various levels of education.

“This will enable us to give regular results on the performance of the child. We will also be providing mentorship and guidance to these future leaders of our society.