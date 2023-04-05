Chris Hemsworth returns in ‘Extraction 2’ trailer amid retirement rumours

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth staged a return to acting after sharing a snippet of his latest action film Extraction

The teaser, which captures Hemsworth playing the mercenary character Tyler Rake, is coming amid reports the actor is quitting his acting career.

He shared the clip on Instagram celebrating the shooting of his upcoming sequel Extraction 2.

“Two things are very different from the last film. One—it’s very, very cold. Two—I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out—watch the movie,” he shouts in the clip, filmed on the back of a speeding train in the snow while its director Sam Hargrave stands behind him. Filmmaker Sam Hargrave posted on Instagram, “That’s a wrap on day one of Extraction 2 with the train location. We got a lot of snow today, but it looks pretty great on camera, so we’ll take it.”

The first Extraction movie left fans on a cliffhanger as Hemsworth black ops mercenary character Tyler appeared to have been left for dead, though there was a hint he could still be living.

The sequel is said to pit Tyler against a ruthless Georgian gangster, when he is tasked with rescuing a family he has imprisoned.