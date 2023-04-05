Home » Sports » Cheslea: Luis Enrique in London to discuss coaching job
April 5, 2023

Cheslea: Luis Enrique in London to discuss coaching job

By Emmanuel Okogba

Luis Enrique is currently in London to discuss the possibilty of taking over as coach of Chelsea following the departure of Graham Potter.

Enrique who has been without a job since Spain crashed out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar has club football coaching experience having managed Barcelona between 2014-2017.

As per reports, Enrique is very interested in the Chelsea project and ready for his first outing in English football.

He arrived in London with his representative on Wednesday after selling a clear vision for the team to Chelsea’s chiefs.

Chelsea is, however, expected to continue talks with Julian Nagelsmann.

The 52-year-old led Barcelona to a treble in the 2014-2015 season.

