Charcoal remains significant source of energy for developing countries – Entrepreneur, Olaniyi

Charcoal, an ancient fuel source, is still in demand and remains a significant source of energy for many, particularly in developing countries. Sustainable production methods utilizing renewable wood sources are also gaining interest. The presence of charcoal sellers highlights this continued demand.

Jossyshy Limited, a Nigerian-based company, has emerged as a leader in the manufacturing and exporting of sustainable charcoal products. The company’s Palmstar Charcoal brand has become a benchmark for quality and innovation in the charcoal industry.

Mr. Joseph Shina Olaniyi, Managing Director of Jossyshy Limited Group, has an impressive educational background and extensive travel history, which has given him a deep understanding of the charcoal industry on a global scale. “My exposure to export-related activities through the banking industry provided me the platform to explore the charcoal business,” he said.

Jossyshy Limited began exporting charcoal in 2011 and quickly gained prominence as a leading exporter of Palm Kernel Shell Charcoal from Nigeria. In 2017, the company invested in advanced machinery and began producing sustainable Palmstar Charcoal briquettes, later adding Activated Carbon to their product lineup.

Mr. Olaniyi explained that one of the company’s greatest accomplishments is the development of Palmstar Charcoal Briquettes and Palmstar Activated Charcoal/Carbon. “We are proud to be the first Nigerian company to manufacture both products under one roof,” he said.

Despite their success, Jossyshy Limited faces challenges in the local market, particularly in terms of production costs. “We have been unable to compete favorably with local charcoal due to the high cost of production. Our goal is to make our charcoal briquettes more accessible to street traders, like plantain and corn roasters,” he added.

The company is also working on expanding their product offerings, with plans to produce hexagonal and cube-shaped briquettes for both export and local markets. Jossyshy Limited is dedicated to environmental responsibility, partnering with an NGO in Borno State for tree planting initiatives, and plans to establish a training school to share knowledge about the benefits and uses of charcoal.

Mr. Olaniyi’s advice for aspiring professionals in the field is to “be positive-minded, focused, and determined. There will always be ups and downs in business, but the ability to persevere and remain focused will surely lead to success.” His personal philosophy is to “see the good in every situation, irrespective of the outcome.”

With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and environmental stewardship, Jossyshy Limited is poised to make a lasting impact on the charcoal industry and the world at large.