Celtic move nine points clear of Rangers 

Alexandro Bernabei scored his first Celtic goal as the Scottish champions took another step towards retaining their title with a 2-0 win at Ross County on Sunday.

Jota’s penalty in first half stoppage time broke the deadlock before Bernabei blasted into the top corner in the 95th minute.

A 15th consecutive victory restores Celtic’s nine point lead over Rangers ahead of an Old Firm clash at Celtic Park next weekend.

“The lads put in enormous effort,” said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

“Even today we weren’t at our best but we still worked awfully hard and maintained our discipline and focus to get the job done.

“It’s a credit to the mentality of the group. They’ve shown from last year, apart from the football, there’s a real character about this group and I think that gets us through in days like today.”

Celtic needed some good fortune to go in ahead at half-time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ header glanced off the arm of Alex Iacovitti and a VAR intervention saw the visitors awarded a spot-kick, which Jota blasted straight down the middle of the goal.

County showed more attacking intent in the second half but struggled to create chances for an equaliser as they remain in the relegation play-off spot, two points ahead of bottom-of-the-table Dundee United.

Celtic wasted plenty of opportunities to secure the three points earlier on as top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi somehow slotted wide from close range.

Jota had an effort cleared off the line and also hit the bar before Bernabei finally doubled the Hoops’ lead when he fired into the top corner from outside the box.