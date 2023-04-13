CBN warns against fake recruitment portal

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned members of the public against being hoodwinked by fraudsters behind a fake recruit portal.

According to the apex bank which disowned the portal+, in a statement, this afternoon, those behind the fake CBN recruitment portal have asked applicants to provide their Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) and that CBN would never demand such information from applicants.

The bank noted that those behind the fake CBN recruitment portal were targeting innocent applicants to defraud them.

The statement issued by the Ag. Director of Corporate Communications, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, reads in part, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake recruitment portal inviting ‘eligible’ members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon.

“The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

“The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise and will never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.

“Accordingly, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents bent on taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates. Please be guided accordingly.”