Caring for the earth

World Earth Day is an annual event that is celebrated on April 22 to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote actions for sustainable living. The theme for this year’s celebration, which fell on Saturday, is “Restore Our Earth”. It is focused on repairing the natural ecosystems that have been damaged by human activities such as deforestation, pollution, and climate change. The “Restore Our Earth” theme was arrived at based on the urgent need for action on environmental issues.

The coronavirus pandemic and the related lockdowns led to a significant reduction in human activities and allowed nature to recover in many areas. This gives us a glimpse of what a healthier planet could look like if we make significant changes to the way we live and interact with the environment. The greatest risks facing the earth include climate change, pollution, deforestation, and loss of biodiversity.

These issues are mainly caused by human activities such as burning fossil fuels, industrial activities, deforestation, and unsustainable agricultural practices. Climate change, in particular, is causing rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and the destruction of marine ecosystems. Universal solutions being explored to mitigate these problems include the use of renewable energy sources, sustainable agriculture practices, and reforestation efforts.

The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, is one such universal solution aimed at slowing down climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, there are ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote recycling, which will help reduce pollution. In Nigeria, these problems are even more pronounced as the country grapples with issues such as air pollution from the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and the dumping of refuse and plastic waste into drainages and water bodies.

These exacerbate flooding. In 2022 alone, floods claimed at least 603 lives, displaced 1.4 million, injured 2,400, demolished over 80,000 houses, and destroyed 332,327 hectares of farmland. This year, the authorities have already warned of a similar scale of flooding. We all have a responsibility to make the world a safer and more sustainable place. We can reduce our carbon footprint by making lifestyle changes such as using public transportation, reducing our energy consumption, and consuming fewer animal products.

Additionally, we can support sustainable businesses and organisations that promote environmental causes. Nations can take more concrete steps, such as investing in renewable energy sources, implementing sustainability policies, and promoting reforestation efforts. Governments can also provide incentives for businesses to operate in environmentally friendly ways, such as tax breaks or grants. There is also a need for stricter regulation and enforcement of environmental laws. According to most scriptures, man was empowered by the Creator to manage the earth for sustainability, but capitalist greed and overexploitation have turned our planet into an angry monster. It is time to make amends.