Bus conductor jailed over 2 knives

The knife, the instrument of death.

An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday has sentenced a bus conductor, Suleiman Mohammed, 22, to six months imprisonment for unlawful possession of two knives.

The judge, Mr Thomas Ajitse, sentenced Mohammed following his guilty plea to possession of dangerous weapon.

Ajitse also gave the convict an option of fine of N50,000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that on February 23, a police patrol team from the Railway Division Police Station, Jos, arrested the convict during a stop-and-search.

Gokwat said that the convict had two knives on him.

The police prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Plateau Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)