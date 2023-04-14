Building collapse: Lagos stops devt in Banana Island

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Lagos State Government, yesterday, declared that nobody died in the collapsed seven-storey building under construction on Banana Island, Ikoyi.

While giving an update on the incident, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated that the state government has launched an intensified probe into the collapse.

Omotoso said: “Nobody died in the incident, which occurred on Wednesday and, as of the time of this report, 25 people were rescued from the site.

“The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, scanned the building with a high-precision 3-D Laser Imagery System for life and found no evidence of anyone trapped in the rubble.

“A roll call has also been done by the site supervisors, with everyone accounted for.

“LASEMA has continued with the excavation of the site, using the architectural designs. The site has also been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation.

“Presently, quadrants two and three have been levelled to ground zero, having completed the search operation. Quadrants 1 and 4 are ongoing.

“Of the 25 persons rescued by LASEMA, 16 with moderate injuries were admitted at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island and Police Hospital Falomo for treatment and care.

“Nine others with minor injuries, such as bruises, were treated and discharged at the site by Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASAMBUS.

“Of the 16 persons on admission, 11 were taken to Police Hospital Falomo. Eight of the 11 persons have been treated and discharged. Some are required to come for daily follow-up and management. Three with various injuries, including blunt traumatic chest injury, knee injuries, deep lacerations and others, are on admission.”

Preliminary investigations, according to him, have shown that the incident occurred during concrete casting.

Sanwo-Olu stops further devt on Banana Island

Consequently, Omotoso disclosed that “Mr Governor has directed that all developments on Banana Island be placed on hold, subject to a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA.”

Eyewitness recount

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses, who spoke with newsmen under the condition of anonymity, said one of the concrete mixer trucks rammed into some load-bearing columns of the building, causing a loud bang and leading to the immediate collapse.