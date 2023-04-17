Buhari’s minister begs aviation workers to end strike

Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika has appealed to aviation workers to end their ongoing strike.

Sirika’s appeal is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, the Head of Press and Public Affairs in the Ministry.

According to Sirika, the unions should call off the strike and join hands with the ministry to make Nigeria’s aviation industry a hub in Africa.

He said the ministry had intensified efforts to meet the demands of the workers, and expressed displeasure at the ongoing warning strike

According to him, the strike is unnecessary as it will only increase hardship to citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses, and negatively impact the country’s global rating.

The minister stated that the grievances prompting the strike by the unions ought not to have led to strike.

“It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house.

“The Unions should have met with the management of Agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

“On the concession of airports, the Unions are aware of global practices.

“And for the Aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to go to improve infrastructure and make the nation`s airports economically viable without loss of jobs.”

On Conditions of Service in some of the agencies, the minister said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission “is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude”.

“The Unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalized and about to be paid any time soon.

“We have always conveyed this information in several conversations and meetings held with the Unions.

“The Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare.

“However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect, “ he said.

According to him, while appealing to the unions to sheath their sword, the Management will view seriously any behaviour by any union that is likely to lead to the breakdown of law and order at the airports.