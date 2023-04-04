Buhari urged to end attacks against Igbos

A human rights activist, Mr. Bolaji Akinyemi, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to caution anyone fomenting attacks against the Igbo.

He enjoined Buhari to use the holy month in correcting all ills in the country, explaining that the destiny of no fewer than 200 million Nigerians is dependent on him.

Akinyemi, in a petition, stated: “Mr President sir, your campaign train in 2015 threaded on two wheels viz personal uprightness and integrity of heart to duty. This is the month of Ramadan when every Muslim must seek to do only that which is right before Allah, this of course is the last you will observe in the privileged position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The destiny of more than 200 million people hangs on you this holy month of Ramadan.

“Sir, I personally believe the reason you were created and given to us as our President at this season is to bring to reality the plan of God for Nigeria. A plan long spoken by Pa Sydney Granville Elton, a Briton who arrived Nigeria in early 1930 who died a Nigerian and was buried in Ilesha, Osun State, SouthWest Nigeria. Who in 1986 said, ‘Nigeria and Nigerians will be known all over the world for corruption. Your name – Nigeria will stink for corruption but after a while a new phase will come, a phase of righteousness. People from the nations of the earth will hold a Nigerian and say ‘we want to follow you to your nation to go and learn righteousness.’

“Sir, holding unto you now are 200 million people crying in hope that you will teach us to do right, no matter who is involved, that we may learn from you what to teach other nations.”