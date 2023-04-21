Buhari, Tinubu exchange Eid greetings

File image.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Friday morning exchanged Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

This was disclosed via a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu

According to the statement, “Both leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.”

It further said that President Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29.