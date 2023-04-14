Buhari performs Umrah ritual amid tight security in Mecca

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari performed Umrah rituals, amid tight security, upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in the early hours of yesterday.

The President according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, was received by a number of officials, including a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Nigerian Embassy staff.

A day earlier in the second Holy City of Madina, President Buhari had also visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

He arrived in the kingdom on an eight-day official visit on Tuesday.