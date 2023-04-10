Buhari leaves for Saudi Arabia on 9-day official visit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on an official visit on Tuesday.

The two-day visit, from April 11 to 19, his last trip to the kingdom as President.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Monday, explained that during the visit, the President will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.

According to the terse statement, President Buhari will be accompanied by his aides.