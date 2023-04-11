Buhari approves Free Trade Zone status for Ekiti knowledge zone

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital will soon turn into a major economic hub as President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved a Free Trade Zone status for the Ekiti Knowledge zone

The approval was a sequel to a request by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo to President Buhari seeking a free zone status for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone

The approval of the request was conveyed in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, entitled: “RE: Recommendation For Approval and Designation of Free Trade Zone Status in Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) Situated on 208.949 Hectares of Land Located Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti,Ekiti State,” addressed to the Minister.

The letter made available to Journalists in Ado-Ekiti by the Special Assistant to Hon Minister, Ifedayo Sayo, reads in part, “I refer to your letter Ref.No., FMITI/CED/4748/Vol1 dated 22 February, 2023 on the above subject

“kindly note that Mr President has granted free zone status approval for the Ekiti knowledge Zone located along Ado-Ijan road, Ekiti State on a parcel of land measuring approximately 208.949HA with coordinates 8042765.02m’N;761’ 244.963m’ E, in accordance with Section 1 (1) of the NEPZA Act Cap. N107 Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004”.