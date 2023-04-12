Umrah: Buhari departs Madinah for Makkah via Jeddah

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Madinah for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in continuation of his eight-day official visit to the Kingdom.

While in Madinah, the President had visited historic religious places including an extensive tour of the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilisation in the city.

Also, as part of his engagement in the Holy City, the President observed the five daily prayers as well as Taraweeh prayer at the Masjid Nabawi before departing for Makkah via Jeddah, on Wednesday night.

NAN reports that the President, accompanied by some of his aides, are expected to perform the lesser pilgrimage immediately after arriving Makkah late Wednesday night..