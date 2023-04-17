Breaking: ‘Stay away from our premises,’ INEC suspends Adamawa REC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended its Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Adamawa state, Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari from office following his illegal declaration of the All Progressives Congress APC Governorship Candidate, Aisha Dahiru Binani as Governor-elect in last weekend’s rerun election.

Consequently, the REC has been ordered to stay away from the office of the commission in Yola, Adamawa state.

INEC in a letter dated April 17, 2023 and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony has therefore directed its Administrative Secretary in the state to take charge of its affairs.

Part of the letter reads; “I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the Commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect”.