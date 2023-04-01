Joshua returns to winning ways by outpointing Franklin

Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways with a unanimous points-decision victory over Jermaine Franklin in their heavyweight boxing bout at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

After 12 rounds, Joshua was given the win by 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 on the scorecards of the three judges.

There were ugly scenes at the end of the bout as the corners and fighters clashed momentarily and security stepped in to calm the situation.

This was the 33-year-old former world heavyweight champion Joshua’s first victory since 2020 after successive defeats by Oleksandr Usyk saw the former Olympic champion lose, and then fail to regain his global titles.