Breaking: INEC officials reconvene at Adamawa collation centre amid tight security

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have reconvened at the state collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The officials reconvened amid heavy presence of security operatives,

INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated by to take the place of the erring Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari was seen at the collation centre.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye is expected at the collation centre.

INEC writes IG to probe Ari

Recall that INEC, on Tuesday, wrote the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to probe and prosecute the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

INEC had on Sunday suspended collation for the Saturday supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after Ari announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Ari summoned to Abuja

INEC had immediately summoned Ari to Abuja and declared his announcement an invalid declaration and an usurpation of the powers of the collation and returning officer.

The Commission also said it will write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to probe and prosecute Ari.

Before the collation exercise was suspended on Saturday night, results from 10 LGAs had been announced — and Binani was trailing Fintiri.

The collation of results from the remaining 10 LGAs was expected to commence by 11am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.

Meanwhile, according to the constitution, Lamido is the rightful official empowered to declare the winner of the election.