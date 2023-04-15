BREAKING: Hoodlums snatch ballot box in Imo supplementary election

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Hoodlums guided by suspected armed security men on Saturday disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo state.

Vanguard was at the scene when about five thugs invaded the polling units at about 09:19 Am.

The thugs invaded the area despite the heavy presence of security men.

However, voters have expressed fears over the security armored vehicle patrolling the area before the snatching of the box.

One of them, who introduced himself as Chibuike, said: “We are afraid. You saw how they snatched the ballot box with security people and you it was planned. We are afraid and we are not safe. How can an election be conducted with an armoured vehicle? This is wrong.”