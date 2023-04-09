Breaking: Bola Ajibola, ex-Minister of Justice is dead

By Biodun Busari

Bola Ajibola, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of Nigeria has died at the age of 89.

Ajibola, was also a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, Prince Bola Ajibola, is dead.

He died on Saturday midnight after a long-time illness.

He was the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, a result of old age.

The eldest child of the late jurist, Segun Ajibola, SAN, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

“With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah,” he said.

“Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”