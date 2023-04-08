BREAKING: Again, armed herders attack Benue IDPs camp, kill 43, injure many

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 43 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, are feared dead in a late-night attack on LGEA Primary School, Mgban, Nyiev Council Ward, Guma Local Government Area of Benue state by suspected armed herdsmen.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy, Vanguard gathered that the primary school, which houses IDPs, was attacked at about 10p.m. on Good Friday by the marauders.

The source hinted that among the 43 corpses so far recovered from the scene of the attack were those of pregnant women and children, while scores sustained severe injuries and many were still missing.

The attack came a few days after a similar attack in Umogidi village, Enetekpa Adoka district of Otukpo LGA claimed 52 lives.

Details later