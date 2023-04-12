Borno Assembly member-elect from Chibok is dead

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The only Christian member-elect on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to represent the Chibok local government area in the Borno State House of Assembly, Mr Nuhu Clark A member is dead.

Recall that APC swept all 28 seats for the Borno State House of Assembly after the just-concluded elections last month.

The deceased died in India last Monday while receiving treatment after a protracted illness.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Jato confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri

Jato said that the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the family of the deceased.

While mourning the deceased, the Borno Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, described the death as a huge loss to his immediate family, the people of Southern Borno and the state at large.

Kadafur described the death as a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in view of his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the late politician and prayed to the Almighty God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Clark was a former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation before resigning on April 25, 2022, to contest the Chibok State Constituency election on the platform of APC.