Bodex Hungbo shortlisted for Georgia varsity’s African Civic Engagement Summit in Kenya

Bodex F. Hungbo

An award winning digital and traditional media programme, Bodex Social Media Hangout has been shortlisted for the African Civic Engagement Summit in Kenya by the University of Georgia, USA.

This was revealed in a statement by the Convener of the initiative, Bodex F. Hungbo made available to journalists.

She said: “When the event started in 2019 in Nigeria, little did we know it will get an international recognition award talk more of an international summit presentation.

“Though the aim of the event is to contribute to the global objective of deploying social media for social good, promote culture and tradition in the society and encourage the efforts of ethical adopters also, to recognise the impact of social media while celebrating, inspiring and motivating netizens to ethically use social media in creating value.”

Hungbo, who just completed her civic engagement course in University of Georgia, by African Civic Engagement Academy, submitted her annual digital media programme as her action plan for the course and as gracious as she has been, the event has just been shortlisted for a presentation in Kenya.

She stated that “the vision is to contribute to the global objective of social media use bu, we didn’t know it will come this soon to have a global recognition while planning just the fourth edition.

“I did my civic engagement course at University of Georgia for African Civic Engagement Academy and finished in December 2022. Before the completion of the course, we have been told to do a project plan around our course of studies and any jaw dropping plan giving the wow moment during vetting will be shortlisted for the Kenya Summit2023.

“Since the topics were about inclusion, education, media and journalism, governance and NGO, I decided to tailor Bodex Social Media Hangout to suit the topic which is media related and to our greatest surprise it got selected for the presentation.

“Our event is part of the 60 chosen for the summit out of thousands of participants to discuss our challenges, impacts and fulfillment to several other countries present.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported us in anyway and attended the event. You all just made us go global. Good things will never depart from you and your household. We are honoured and grateful,” Bodex F. Hungbo said.