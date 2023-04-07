Black Good Friday in Rivers as gunmen attack, kill cop

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Good Friday in Port Harcourt turned sore as gunmen invaded part of the oil-rich city and killed a policeman.

It was gathered that the unidentified gunmen had stormed the Marine Base area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state and attacked a police checking point.

It was also learned that the furious bandits gunned down the cop in the process before fleeing.

However, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Effiong Okon has ordered for immediate clampdown and arrest of the unknown gunmen who shot a Police officer dead around the Marine base junction.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said the Commissioner of Police, CP Effiong Okon has deployed tactical teams and other intelligent units with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime and bringing them to justice.